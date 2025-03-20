Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $18.66. Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 7,747 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TLX

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Stock Performance

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.59.

(Get Free Report)

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.