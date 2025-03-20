GS Investments Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GS Investments Inc. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 2.5% of GS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.90.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $378.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

