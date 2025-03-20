Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 992 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 625,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $72,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,301,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,679 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,143,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.56 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.63.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
