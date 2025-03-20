SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Update

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

SXC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 96,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,304. The stock has a market cap of $789.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $4,401,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 32,580 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 267,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 223,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.