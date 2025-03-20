Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SEM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical
Select Medical Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Select Medical stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 143,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,775. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.
Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Select Medical Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.
About Select Medical
Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Select Medical
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.