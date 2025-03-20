Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPRGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ESPR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.62. 1,092,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,422. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,346,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,070 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 506,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 385,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $606,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

