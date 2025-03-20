Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Shares of ESPR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.62. 1,092,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,422. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,346,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,070 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 506,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 385,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $606,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

