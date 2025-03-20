Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,756 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,966.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $119.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.06. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DECK

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.