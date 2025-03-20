iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $568.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $594.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.91. The company has a market capitalization of $546.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

