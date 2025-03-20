One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 20.45% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. One Stop Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
One Stop Systems Price Performance
Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $2.73. 124,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,312. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $57.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.
One Stop Systems Company Profile
