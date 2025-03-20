One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 20.45% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. One Stop Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

One Stop Systems Price Performance

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $2.73. 124,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,312. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $57.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

