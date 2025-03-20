Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,367,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 15,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,920. The trade was a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,198.52. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $320.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.68. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

