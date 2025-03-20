CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CAE Stock Performance
Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,030. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. CAE has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.
CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAE
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CAE
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.