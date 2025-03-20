CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,030. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. CAE has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of CAE by 100.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CAE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 962,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in CAE in the third quarter worth about $1,272,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CAE during the third quarter worth about $2,432,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Featured Stories

