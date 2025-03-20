Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,418,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,549. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 961,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 739,506 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 998,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 468,696 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,850,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 905.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 469,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 422,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 897,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 268,631 shares during the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

