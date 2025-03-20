Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Barclays

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Five Below from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.79.

FIVE opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $209.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average is $92.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. Five Below’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 162,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 1,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 109,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 102,083 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

