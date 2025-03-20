Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,128 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 576,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $69,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $117.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.