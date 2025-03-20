Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,849 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 156,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 867.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,351. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.36.

McKesson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $664.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $613.05 and a 200-day moving average of $573.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $666.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

