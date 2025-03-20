DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $136.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.82.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DTE

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.38. The stock had a trading volume of 156,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,408. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.71 and its 200-day moving average is $124.70. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $138.53.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,571.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,053,330,000 after purchasing an additional 879,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,264,000 after purchasing an additional 662,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,823,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,920,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,642,000 after acquiring an additional 115,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,150,000 after acquiring an additional 582,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.