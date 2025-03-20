HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Performance

XBIO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,689. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.17. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.48). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 161.63%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xenetic Biosciences

About Xenetic Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc ( NASDAQ:XBIO Free Report ) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.66% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

