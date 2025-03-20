HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Performance
XBIO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,689. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.17. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.
Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.48). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 161.63%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Xenetic Biosciences
About Xenetic Biosciences
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xenetic Biosciences
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.