JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $105.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHAK. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.27. 194,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 395.95 and a beta of 1.89. Shake Shack has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $139.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.38 and its 200 day moving average is $115.40.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

