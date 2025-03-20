Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Benchmark from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRAD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 283,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 180,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

