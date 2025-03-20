Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 51,091 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 45% compared to the typical daily volume of 35,299 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPEV. Bank of America raised their target price on XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura Securities raised XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.80 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.02.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on XPeng
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
XPeng Stock Performance
XPEV traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. 6,239,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,303,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.68. XPeng has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.11 billion. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than XPeng
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Trading Halts Explained
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.