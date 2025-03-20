Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 51,091 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 45% compared to the typical daily volume of 35,299 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPEV. Bank of America raised their target price on XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura Securities raised XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.80 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPeng Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd now owns 37,959,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,000 shares during the period. TMT General Partner Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1,138.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,055 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth $22,047,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 947.5% during the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,759,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPEV traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. 6,239,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,303,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.68. XPeng has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.11 billion. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Articles

