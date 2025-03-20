Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.
Commercial Metals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CMC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 246,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,034. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $64.53.
Commercial Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.
