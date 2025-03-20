Talos Asset Management LP Invests $9.76 Million in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Talos Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 140,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,000. Amphenol accounts for approximately 2.3% of Talos Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Amphenol by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Shares of APH stock opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.50. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

