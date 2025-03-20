Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 2,202 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,612,682,000 after buying an additional 438,007 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $805,692,000 after acquiring an additional 381,873 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $692,701,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,830,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,439,000 after purchasing an additional 518,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,488,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,865,000 after purchasing an additional 288,266 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG opened at $48.94 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $47.55 and a one year high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

