Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.72.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $335.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.32. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.