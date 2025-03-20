Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $263,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $334.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.04. The company has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $282.09 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.13.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

