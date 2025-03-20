Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Better Home & Finance had a negative return on equity of 300.92% and a negative net margin of 187.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter.

Better Home & Finance Trading Up 2.3 %

BETR stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Better Home & Finance has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

