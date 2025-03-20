Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Better Home & Finance had a negative return on equity of 300.92% and a negative net margin of 187.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter.
Better Home & Finance Trading Up 2.3 %
BETR stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Better Home & Finance has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97.
About Better Home & Finance
