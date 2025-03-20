KeyCorp Cuts Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $22.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.69% from the stock’s current price.

CWH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Camping World Stock Performance

NYSE CWH traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $17.37. 202,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Camping World has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Matthew D. Wagner bought 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $100,817.25. Following the purchase, the president now owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,270.40. This trade represents a 1.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,307 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $33,698,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,875,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,623,000 after buying an additional 1,202,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Camping World by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,151,000 after buying an additional 975,168 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

