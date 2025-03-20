Maxim Group Lowers Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN) Price Target to $5.00

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 329.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Silexion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SLXN stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 143,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,142,936. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. Silexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $41.85.

Get Silexion Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silexion Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silexion Therapeutics stock. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silexion Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:SLXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,020,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Silexion Therapeutics accounts for about 0.3% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned 7.38% of Silexion Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

About Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.