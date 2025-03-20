Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 781.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 420.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MO opened at $57.97 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

