Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Short Interest Up 16.5% in February

Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 172,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRMD. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Iradimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Iradimed Price Performance

IRMD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.78. 1,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55. Iradimed has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $63.29. The company has a market cap of $671.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iradimed will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Iradimed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Iradimed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 475,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Iradimed by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 48,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Iradimed by 189.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 43,635 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after buying an additional 33,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

