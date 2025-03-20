Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Short Interest Update

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 904,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the third quarter worth $7,942,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 1,095.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 114,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of KSPI traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.65. 40,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,810. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 52 week low of $86.24 and a 52 week high of $143.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $154.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Featured Articles

