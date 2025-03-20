Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wickes Group (LON:WIX)

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 198 ($2.58) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Thursday.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WIX

Wickes Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON WIX traded up GBX 11.52 ($0.15) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 183.12 ($2.38). 1,693,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,721. The firm has a market capitalization of £433.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Wickes Group has a one year low of GBX 130.60 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 186 ($2.42). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 166.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.34.

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wickes Group had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Wickes Group will post 16.2278978 EPS for the current year.

Wickes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.