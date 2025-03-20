Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Acquires 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 6.8 %

BA stock opened at $172.57 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.68.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

