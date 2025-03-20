Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Invests $4.48 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International
In related news, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $378,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,994.24. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %
PM stock opened at $154.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $159.51.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 119.73%.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
