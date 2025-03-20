American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in American Tower by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 46.8% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 16.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $213.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 90.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $170.46 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.60.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

