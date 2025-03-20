Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $52.60 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 497,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,391 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Prologis were worth $52,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

Prologis Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PLD opened at $113.03 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

