Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Sells 9,202 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the period. AppLovin accounts for 1.5% of Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,557,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,642,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,605,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841 in the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AppLovin
AppLovin Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $297.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.37 and its 200 day moving average is $272.20. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.
AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AppLovin
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.