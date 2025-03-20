Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Raised by BluePointe Capital Management LLC

BluePointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,090,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 354,184 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,809,000 after purchasing an additional 94,658 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,792,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,793 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $175.37 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

