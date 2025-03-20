Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BRNS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.02. 2,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,769. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

See Also

