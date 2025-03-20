Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,531 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $61,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,266,522,000 after buying an additional 1,389,172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,750,385,000 after purchasing an additional 718,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,584,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,607,000 after buying an additional 480,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,475,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,990,000 after buying an additional 456,654 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,800,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $518,138,000 after buying an additional 1,028,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,585,191.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,369,256.57. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,329.50. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,302 shares of company stock worth $14,319,269 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BSX opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $66.80 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.15. The firm has a market cap of $148.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

