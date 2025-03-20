Short Interest in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Decreases By 16.4%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Waterdrop Stock Down 0.3 %
WDH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 183,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,047. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $531.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.
Waterdrop Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Waterdrop’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.
Waterdrop Company Profile
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
