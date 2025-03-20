Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Increases By 19.5%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
TSI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.92. 7,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,499. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $5.21.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
