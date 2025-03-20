Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

