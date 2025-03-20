Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 14.48 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sabre Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.82%.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2 %

LON:SBRE traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 131 ($1.70). The company had a trading volume of 823,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,874. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.01. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 123 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.60 ($2.39). The company has a market capitalization of £326.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Sabre Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 213 ($2.77) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBRE

About Sabre Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.