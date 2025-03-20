SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Issues Earnings Results

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8.21 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SigmaRoc had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%.

SigmaRoc Price Performance

Shares of SRC stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 92.80 ($1.21). 1,145,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,801,193. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.72. SigmaRoc has a 1 year low of GBX 61.70 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 97.90 ($1.27). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Barrett acquired 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £95,140 ($123,767.40). 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc is an AIM-quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. It seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups. It seeks to de-risk its investments through the selection of projects with strong asset-backing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.