Cybersecurity Stocks Worth Watching – March 17th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks refer to shares of companies that specialize in developing and providing products and services to protect computers, networks, and data from cyber threats. These companies typically offer solutions such as threat detection, encryption, and network security measures, making them a critical part of the technology and defense sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.20. 8,671,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,712,654. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $146.08 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.70 and a 200 day moving average of $176.56.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CRWD traded up $10.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $364.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,597. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.71, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of DELL traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516,585. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.63. The company had a trading volume of 761,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.93. The company has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.26, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.50 and a 12-month high of $208.39.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.43. The company had a trading volume of 963,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,807. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82.

