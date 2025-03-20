Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 2,137,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

