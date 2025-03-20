TAP Consulting LLC Has $13.35 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 905,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,056,000 after purchasing an additional 304,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT opened at $91.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.36. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $101.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.79.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.