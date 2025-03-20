Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 357.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030,943 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,529,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 236,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,387,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 57,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,691,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $568.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $546.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $594.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.