Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 746 ($9.70) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.53% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 881 ($11.46) to GBX 946 ($12.31) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 864.25 ($11.24).
Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.
Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.
With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.
